Silver is finally out of gold's shadow and investors should be paying attention. While gold prices hover near record highs, silver is quietly stealing the spotlight. Peter Schiff says the “gold rally has a silver lining.”

Silver Outpaces Gold, Ratio Signals More Upside

On Tuesday, silver surged over 70 cents intraday to trade above $37, marking its highest level since 2012. That's a 2% daily gain, outshining gold's more modest 0.8% move. The silver-tracking iShares Silver Trust SLV is up over 25%, while SPDR Gold Trust GLD has climbed around 14%, giving silver a 2-to-1 edge.

The gold-to-silver ratio has dropped sharply from over 90 in March to below 76 – historically a bullish setup for silver. In past cycles, a falling ratio has preceded major runs in silver miners.

Breakout Level Breached, Miners Ride The Wave

Silver also broke above key resistance at $35, a level it couldn't hold in 2020 or 2021. With that technical ceiling cleared, analysts are eyeing $40+ as the next stop.

Schiff called the move "a precious metals rally," and he's not alone. Stocks like First Majestic Silver Corp AG and Pan American Silver Corp PAAS are already rallying in tandem, buoyed by rising spot prices as momentum flows into silver.

While gold remains the classic hedge, silver offers both monetary and industrial upside. With AI, solar, and EV demand growing—and macro jitters rising—silver might be the surprise winner of 2025's commodity trade.

