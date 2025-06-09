Silver Just Shattered A 14-Year Ceiling - Could $50 Be Next?

Zinger Key Points
Silver has officially broken through a 14-year ceiling by vaulting past $35 per ounce, a milestone it last cleared in 2011. That same breakout ignited a 36% surge to $49 over seven weeks, notes Katusa Research. This time, history could very well repeat itself.
Today, spot silver is trading around $36/oz, marking an impressive +24% gain for 2025. The precious metal recently broke out of an eight-month base, touching $32.78/oz, and has been climbing steadily.
Supportive winds, such as a weakening U.S. dollar, robust industrial demand tied to solar tech, and five consecutive years of structural supply deficits, are fueling the rally.
Chart created using TradingView
Even technicals are giving a green light without getting too geeky. Almost every moving average – from the 10-day to the 200-day – is flashing bullish. Tools like the MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) and the Ultimate Oscillator are also nodding higher, hinting at stronger momentum ahead.
The only caution sign is that the 20-day Commodity Channel Index is overbought, suggesting a brief pause might be in the cards—but nothing that changes the bullish story.
What's This Mean For Silver Investors?
Simple: silver isn't just a metal; it’s a portfolio play.
If you're looking to ride the momentum, consider physical-metal funds like the iShares Silver Trust SLV or the ProShares Ultra Silver AGQ if you’re feeling bold.
Eyes On $50?
Analysts see technical and fundamental runway up ahead. StoneX and WisdomTree strategists highlight silver's undervaluation relative to gold – the gold/silver ratio recently fell to 90, down from 105 in April.
Chart created using TradingView
With this gap closing, many view $36 as a checkpoint, which, once cleared (as it has been), could lead to a sprint toward $40 or even $50, particularly if solar and electric vehicle demand keeps scaling.
Why Now?
Unlike gold, most silver is mined as a byproduct, limiting production speed. That means even rising prices won’t instantly flood the market with new supply – sustaining the rally.
Add renewed industrial appetite and central bank buying; the package makes sense.
Silver has officially changed gears. The $35 breakout marks a fresh chapter – with bullish fundamentals, technical momentum, and ETF vehicles catering to every risk appetite. If silver repeats history, traders could see $50 in sight. But remember: quick surges can get bumpy.
For those looking to play smart, SLV offers a smoother ride; aggressive players might edge into AGQ. Keep an eye on that $50 level—you never know when it will be in plain sight.
