Kore Potash Secures $2.2 Billion Term Sheet For Project In Republic of Congo

United Kingdom-based potash developer Kore Potash has signed a non-binding term sheet agreement with Swiss investment platform OWI-RAMS to secure $2.2 billion in financing for its flagship Kola Project in the Republic of Congo (Congo-Brazzaville).

The agreement is a dual-structured funding package with approximately $1.53 billion in senior secured project finance (70%) and around $655 million in royalty financing (30%).

"The signing of these term sheets represents a pivotal step forward in realizing the full potential of the Kola Project. By securing a less dilutive funding structure aligned with long-term sustainability and value creation, we are safeguarding shareholder interests while advancing food security in Africa and beyond," David Hathorn, Chairman of Kore Potash, said in a statement.

Under the terms, the senior secured facility—structured to comply with Shariah principles—will carry a fixed profit payment between 6.8% and 9.3% annually, with repayments deferred through the 49–to 50–month construction phase and amortized over 7 to 8 years.

Although non-binding, the agreement represents a milestone in Kore's efforts to bring Kora to production. However, implementing this plan is contingent upon Kore fulfilling several requirements, including appointing a third-party project monitor, finalizing an operator agreement, mitigating political risk, and expanding its internal project execution team.

The royalty finance facility introduces a quasi-equity model. OWI-RAMS will receive 14% of the gross revenue during the loan repayment period, increasing to 16% upon full repayment. This arrangement enables Kore to prevent equity dilution, thereby safeguarding shareholder value. Furthermore, OWI-RAMS is granted the right to acquire up to 100% of the mine's muriate of potash (MoP) output at prices aligned with the market for the entire 23-year project duration.

The Kola project, located in the Sintoukola Basin, is 97% owned by Kore and is expected to produce 2.2 million tons of MoP annually, totaling approximately 50 million tons over its life. Kore also owns the nearby Dougou Extension project.

Potash is a vital agricultural nutrient used in fertilizers, with no known substitutes for its potassium content, essential for plant growth and human and animal nutrition. The latest U.S. Geological Survey showed that global demand for potash remains robust at 40.9 million tons in 2025, driven by food security needs, population growth, and concerns over soil health.

Mining image via Shutterstock