On Monday, silver just did something it hasn’t managed to do in 14 years: break above the formidable $35 an ounce mark. It’s now flirting with $36 and counting, after a powerful breakout from an eight-month base. For investors with a nose for historical déjà vu, this could echo the 2011 silver run that vaulted the metal to nearly $50 in just seven weeks.



According to Katusa Research, this level was the springboard for a 36% moonshot in 2011. No two rallies are ever exactly alike, but the re-emergence of bullish sentiment, industrial demand and a structurally tight supply picture makes this breakout anything but noise.

This present rally is a structural, foundational and technical convergence. And for ETF investors, it could be the portfolio surprise that they did not anticipate.

So far in 2025, silver has clocked a +24% gain — and it’s only June.

ETF Ladder: Who’s Climbing Fastest?

Whether you're a cautious long-haul investor or a high-octane speculator, silver-focused ETFs are laying out a buffet of options. Here's a look at the key players on the ETF field:



iShares Silver Trust SLV

Type: Physically-backed silver ETF



YTD Return: +23%

Expense Ratio: 0.50%



Use Case: Ideal for traditional investors who want direct exposure to silver prices without the complexities of futures or miners.



ProShares Ultra Silver AGQ

Type: 2x leveraged silver futures exposure



YTD Return: +39.5% (magnified gains… and potential losses)

Expense Ratio: 0.95%



Use Case: Designed for traders looking to capitalize on short-term momentum. Volatile, fast-moving, and not for the faint-hearted.



abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF SIVR

Type: Physically backed, low-cost silver ETF

YTD Return: +23%



Expense Ratio: 0.30%



Use Case: A more cost-efficient alternative to SLV for buy-and-hold investors.



Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF SILJ

Type: Small-cap silver mining stocks

YTD Return: +41%

Expense Ratio: 0.69%

Use Case: High-risk, high-reward play for those betting big on rising silver prices boosting junior miners' margins.

The Solar & EV Story Behind The Sparkle

While gold often grabs the safe-haven spotlight, silver is increasingly a workhorse in the clean tech revolution. A large part of global silver demand comes from industrial use, particularly in solar panels, electric vehicles and next-gen electronics.



Silver is unmatched in conductivity, making it indispensable in photovoltaic cells. And as the world speeds toward net-zero goals, solar installations are expected to surge, further tightening the silver supply/demand equation.



Add to that five straight years of supply deficits, and you’ve got the recipe for a sustained rally. And here's the kicker — most silver isn't mined directly. It's a byproduct of other mining processes, meaning higher prices don't necessarily trigger a rush of new supply.



Further weakness in the U.S. dollar, sticky inflation or dovish Fed chatter, accelerating solar and EV adoption, continued supply tightness and low mine production are factors that can further push silver prices up, and provide an impetus to the ETFs.

The Takeaway

For conservative exposure, SLV or SIVR do the trick. Feeling gutsy? AGQ might be your turbocharged ticket. Want to add some equity beta? Miners like SIL or SILJ bring company fundamentals into the mix.



With silver making new headlines and ETFs lining up like rocket boosters, $50 might just be the next stop. Just remember, this is silver, not a sleepy savings bond. Buckle up.

