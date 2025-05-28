World's Largest Platinum Miner Debuts Into Tight Supply, Soaring Prices

Valterra Platinum AGPPF made its trading debut on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange today, officially separating from Anglo American AAUKF. The company, formerly Anglo American Platinum, is now a standalone entity and the world's largest platinum miner by value.

"Part of our DNA is upholding those high standards and exemplifying who we are as a PGM producer," CEO Craig Miller said at the launch, per Reuters.

The spin-off grants Valterra operational independence while Anglo retains a 19.9% stake for at least 90 days, maintaining investor confidence during the transition. The company will also launch a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange next week, broadening its investor base.

The split comes as part of Anglo American's broader restructuring effort following its escape from a $49 billion takeover bid by BHP last year. Anglo is now streamlining its focus on copper and iron ore, shedding its coking coal assets in Australia and nickel mines in Brazil. Investors are also watching closely to see whether De Beers, Anglo's underperforming diamond unit, will follow Valterra in being spun off or sold entirely.

Despite its strong asset base, Valterra debuts with debt on its books. A UBS report estimates that the company will enter net debt of 8.4 billion rand ($447 million) by the end of June, primarily due to demerger expenses and halted production.

Heavy floods in February forced the suspension of operations at the Tumela mine, with full production expected to resume mid-year. "The first half of the year is going to be a slower production period for us," Miller said per miningmx, but remained optimistic about a "really good second half."

The spinoff came at a good time as the platinum market showed signs of recovery, driven by concerns over long-term supply shortages and steady demand from the automotive and jewelry sectors.

Spot platinum increased 20% in Q2, moving from $900 to around $1,080 an ounce. According to the World Platinum Investment Council, global supply is expected to decline by 4% this year, contributing to a forecasted deficit of nearly 1 million ounces.

Morgan Stanley analysts believe the fundamentals point to higher prices ahead. "The direction of travel for the platinum price is higher from here; however, the exact timing remains difficult to call," they wrote in a note, citing surging jewelry demand in China and reduced production in South Africa.

Despite a challenging market environment, institutions remain bullish on Valterra's long-term prospects. UBS analyst Steve Friedman called it a "top pick," citing its high-margin asset portfolio and leverage to a cyclical recovery.

