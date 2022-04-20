Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ April 2022

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures volume and open interest

In March 2022, Crude Palm Oil volume at CME Group totaled 32,390 lots (809,750 metric tons) and end-of-month open interest was 49,343 lots (1,233,575 metric tons). The monthly volume was the second highest in product history.

Volume in the first three contract months was 18,360, which was about 57% of the total monthly volume.

End-of-month open interest in the first three contract months was 18,749, which was about 38% of the total open interest.

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil price and volatility

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures* settled at $1,333.25 per metric ton at the end of March 2022, creating a -$121.50 price movement from the beginning of the month. During the month, 20-day rolling volatility ranged from 51.9% to 72.2%, with an average of 61.9%.

Bean Oil – Palm Oil Spread, Palm Oil – Gasoil Spread price and Palm Oil FOB Indonesia basis price

Bean Oil – Palm Oil (BOPO)** price increased from $152.20 per ton at the beginning of the month to $208.66 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was $56.46.

Palm Oil – Gasoil (POGO)*** decreased from $573.50 per ton at the beginning of the month to $272.50 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was -$301.00.

The FOB Indonesia basis****, the price spread between Indonesian and Malaysian crude palm oil, increased from $195.25 per ton at the beginning of the month to $246.75 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was $51.50.

Source for all charts shown: CME Group.

* Based on USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures first nearby contract month that is not in the monthly averaging period. Contract month rolls at the beginning of each month.

** Defined as the differential of settlement price between CBOT Soybean Oil futures converted into USD/MT and USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures.

*** Defined as the differential of settlement price between USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures and European Low Sulphur Gasoil futures.

**** Calculated as the differential between the Refinitiv crude palm oil FOB Indonesia third forward month price and the settlement price of USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures.

