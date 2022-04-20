QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ April 2022

by CME Group
April 20, 2022 6:36 AM | 3 min read

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures volume and open interest

In March 2022, Crude Palm Oil volume at CME Group totaled 32,390 lots (809,750 metric tons) and end-of-month open interest was 49,343 lots (1,233,575 metric tons). The monthly volume was the second highest in product history.

Volume in the first three contract months was 18,360, which was about 57% of the total monthly volume.

qrcode_12.png

Scan the above QR code for more expert analysis of market events and trends driving opportunities today!

End-of-month open interest in the first three contract months was 18,749, which was about 38% of the total open interest.

CPO Volume and Open Interest by Contract Month

Source: CME Group

USD Crude Palm Oil Contracts Volume and Open Interest

Source: CME Group

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil price and volatility

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures* settled at $1,333.25 per metric ton at the end of March 2022, creating a -$121.50 price movement from the beginning of the month. During the month, 20-day rolling volatility ranged from 51.9% to 72.2%, with an average of 61.9%.

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil Price

Source: CME Group

Bean Oil – Palm Oil Spread, Palm Oil – Gasoil Spread price and Palm Oil FOB Indonesia basis price

Bean Oil – Palm Oil (BOPO)** price increased from $152.20 per ton at the beginning of the month to $208.66 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was $56.46.

Bean Oil - Palm Oil Spread

Source: CME Group

Palm Oil – Gasoil (POGO)*** decreased from $573.50 per ton at the beginning of the month to $272.50 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was -$301.00.

Palm Oil - Gasoil Spread

Source: CME Group

The FOB Indonesia basis****, the price spread between Indonesian and Malaysian crude palm oil, increased from $195.25 per ton at the beginning of the month to $246.75 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was $51.50.

Palm Oil FOB Indonesia Basis Price

Source: CME Group

Palm Oil FOB Indonesia Basis Price

Source: CME Group

Source for all charts shown: CME Group.

* Based on USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures first nearby contract month that is not in the monthly averaging period. Contract month rolls at the beginning of each month.

** Defined as the differential of settlement price between CBOT Soybean Oil futures converted into USD/MT and USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures.

*** Defined as the differential of settlement price between USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures and European Low Sulphur Gasoil futures.

**** Calculated as the differential between the Refinitiv crude palm oil FOB Indonesia third forward month price and the settlement price of USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CME GroupPartner ContentCommoditiesMarkets