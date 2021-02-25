Drilling Deep: Battery Technology Racing Ahead; So Is The Price Of Diesel

On this week's Drilling Deep podcast, James Frith of Bloomberg NEF brings his expertise in battery technology to the show and discusses some significant technological developments in battery technology just in the past few months. How rapidly are we moving toward cost-competitive batteries?

Also on Drilling Deep, host John Kingston talks about the record set just a few days ago: 16 consecutive weeks of increases in the weekly DOE/EIA retail diesel price, used as the basis for fuel surcharges. With refineries in Texas still struggling after the cold snap, will this tighten diesel further?

