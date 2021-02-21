Market Overview

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's XME Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2021 2:26pm   Comments
Carter Worth of Cornerstone Macro spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSE: XME). He said industrial metals have traded significantly higher recently and he expects to see a catch-up trade in metal stocks. The U.S. Spot Raw Industrial Index has exceeded the peak from 2018 and the XME has not returned to its highs yet. He expects to see a breakout in XME.

Mike Khouw suggested a bullish options trade in the name. He wants to sell the March $33 put for 20 cents to buy the June $37 call for $2.91. The total cost for the trade is $2.71 and it breaks even at $39.71 or 8.53% above the closing price on Friday. If the ETF drops below $33, Khouw is going to have to buy the stock at $33.

 

 

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Mike Khouw Options Action

