Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Drilling Deep: What Is The Post-Pandemic Future Of Pricey Truck Insurance?
FreightWaves  
April 23, 2020 12:25pm   Comments
Share:
Drilling Deep: What Is The Post-Pandemic Future Of Pricey Truck Insurance?

In the week that saw crude prices turn negative, host John Kingston on the Drilling Deep podcast tries to translate that once-in-a-lifetime occurrence into what it says about diesel prices. He also discusses the impact on the trucking sector that services the oil patch and how the negatives from that are going to outweigh the positives of cheaper diesel.

In addition, John is joined by Dan Cook of True North to analyze the crisis that was a crisis before the pandemic: insurance costs. What happens to the already significant issue of insurance costs after the pandemic eases? Are they going to continue to rise or does the industry get a break? Dan discusses the new reality in the insurance business as a result of the upheaval.

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Freightwaves podcastCommodities Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com