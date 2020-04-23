Drilling Deep: What Is The Post-Pandemic Future Of Pricey Truck Insurance?

In the week that saw crude prices turn negative, host John Kingston on the Drilling Deep podcast tries to translate that once-in-a-lifetime occurrence into what it says about diesel prices. He also discusses the impact on the trucking sector that services the oil patch and how the negatives from that are going to outweigh the positives of cheaper diesel.

In addition, John is joined by Dan Cook of True North to analyze the crisis that was a crisis before the pandemic: insurance costs. What happens to the already significant issue of insurance costs after the pandemic eases? Are they going to continue to rise or does the industry get a break? Dan discusses the new reality in the insurance business as a result of the upheaval.