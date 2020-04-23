Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Slatestone Wealth Analyst Is A Buyer Of Oil Stocks With Safe Dividend

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2020 8:42am   Comments
Share:
Slatestone Wealth Analyst Is A Buyer Of Oil Stocks With Safe Dividend

Slatestone Wealth's Kenny Polcari spoke on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" about the stocks he would own in the energy sector.

He wants to be in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) because he feels good about them and he thinks that their dividend is safe.

Related Link: 5 Things You Need To Know Before Buying The USO Oil ETF

Energy, at the moment, would be considered a value play, said Polcari. He prefers owning individual names that he likes instead of owning an ETF. He feels safe in the large cap names.

Polcari also said that so far we have around 50 announced bankruptcies in the sector, which also affects the financials. He feels that bankruptcies are going to have an important impact, but they are also going to create an opportunity.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVX + XOM)

3 Dividend ETFs With Way Too Much Energy Exposure
Pro On How To Play Oil: Buy The 'Biggest Players'
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Chevron Corporation
Exxon Mobil Option Trader Makes Big Bearish Bet On More Downside After Oil Prices Drop Below $0
A Look Into Exxon Mobil's Price Over Earnings
Bleak Picture: Steep Crude Demand Plunge Dogs Energy Industry as Q1 Earnings Results Loom
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Kenny Polcari Squawk Box AsiaCommodities Markets Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com