Slatestone Wealth Analyst Is A Buyer Of Oil Stocks With Safe Dividend

Slatestone Wealth's Kenny Polcari spoke on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" about the stocks he would own in the energy sector.

He wants to be in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) because he feels good about them and he thinks that their dividend is safe.

Energy, at the moment, would be considered a value play, said Polcari. He prefers owning individual names that he likes instead of owning an ETF. He feels safe in the large cap names.

Polcari also said that so far we have around 50 announced bankruptcies in the sector, which also affects the financials. He feels that bankruptcies are going to have an important impact, but they are also going to create an opportunity.