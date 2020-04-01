Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Sees Lower Crude Oil Prices In April

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2020 9:47am   Comments
Share:
Analyst Sees Lower Crude Oil Prices In April

Bob McNally of Rapidan Energy Group spoke on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" about crude oil and said he expects to see lower prices in April due to a collapse of demand for crude oil and an increase in supply for the commodity.

April is going to be a cruel month in terms of oversupply, and things are pretty much baked in, said McNally. He is not confident about recovery in China, as he is concerned about the reliability of the data coming from China.

On Sunday, Saudi Aramco is scheduled to announce its prices for barrels that are going to arrive in June, said McNally. He added the best hope is for a de-escalation in talks that could lead to lower production and exports in May and June.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (USO)

Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Oil Market Continues To Leak, Analyst Says It Needs Rebalancing
Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Oil Claws Its Way Back Up, Analyst Projects Startling Q2 Surplus
3 Energy ETFs With Relatively Safe Dividends
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bob McNally CNBC Oil Rapidan Energy Group Squawk Box AsiaCommodities Markets Media Best of Benzinga

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga