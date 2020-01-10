Off The Supply Chain: Brokering Both Sides Of The Equation

With companies like Convoy achieving a $1 billion valuation in roughly four years, or publicly-traded companies like Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) encroaching on the brokerage space, it is getting harder for the smaller, "relationship-based" brokers to compete.

Whether it's managed transportation, trailer pooling, warehousing or last-mile, brokers should be looking for ways to increase their value, while holding tight to the relationship. What are those ways? How will the larger companies continue to suck up market share? Will smaller companies survive?

EVP of SONAR sales, Michael Caney, Market Expert, Donny Gilbert, and CEO of CarrierDirect, Peter Rentschler, duke it out on this week's episode of Off the Supply Chain.

Image Sourced from Pixabay