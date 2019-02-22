ExxonMobil Announces Partnership With Microsoft For Its Permian Basin Operations
IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ExxonMobil said today a new partnership with Microsoft will make its Permian Basin operations the largest-ever oil and gas acreage to use cloud technology and is expected to generate billions in net cash flow over the next decade through improvements in analyses and enhancements to operational efficiencies.
The application of Microsoft technologies by ExxonMobil's XTO Energy subsidiary – including Dynamics 365, Azure, Machine Learning and Internet of Things – is anticipated to improve capital efficiency and support Permian production growth by as much as 50,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day by 2025.
