Cannabis Co With Significant Growth Potential And Other Marijuana Operators Will Soon Report Earnings

Ispire Technology Inc. ISPR will host its earnings conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, to discuss the company’s financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.

According to Michael Wang, the company’s co-CEO, 2024 was "a foundational year for Ispire." The company reported record revenue and substantial margin expansion while “strategically positioning us for faster growth in our global nicotine business and intentionally focusing our cannabis vaping hardware on high-quality multi-state operator (MSO) customers,” Wang continued.

Revenue increased 31.4% year-over-year to $151.9 million as compared to $115.6 million in the 2023 fiscal year.

During an interview on Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider podcast earlier this year Wang said that “vaping will become the number one way for using cannabis within the next 2 or 3 years.”

Ispire's shares traded 5.56% lower at $6.12 per share at the time of writing on Thursday.

Gold Flora

Vertically-integrated California cannabis company Gold Flora Corporation (Cboe Canada: GRAM) GRAM will report financial results on Thursday, Nov. 14 for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 6:00 pm Eastern Time, on the same day.

The second quarter earnings report made public in August revealed $31.64 million in revenue for the period, reflecting a slight decrease of 2% from the previous quarter. Gross profit dropped significantly by 28%, totaling $7.25 million in the second quarter, resulting in a gross margin of 23%.

In October, Gold Flora’s common shares were approved to quote on the OTC Market’s Group Inc.’s OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S. under the ticker symbol “GRAM."

Vext Science

Vext Science, Inc. VEXT VEXTF a U.S.-based cannabis operator with vertical operations in Arizona and Ohio plans to release its financial results before the market opens on Nov. 21 for the third quarter ending Sept. 30, 2024, The earnings conference call and webcast will take place on the same day at 08:00 am Eastern Time.

Pablo Zuanic, senior analyst at Zuanic & Associates initiated coverage of Vext Science with an Overweight rating earlier this year, highlighting the company's significant growth potential.

As highlighted by Benzinga’s Nicolás Jose Rodriguez, Zuanic calculated that Vext has the most EBITDA torque among the twelve public multi-state operators (MSOs) in Ohio, projecting Vext's EBITDA could grow six-fold by calendar 2026, taking calendar 2023 as the base year. Recreational marijuana sales launched across Ohio on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

