Cannabis Vape Tech Producer Ispire Enters South African Market Via Exclusive Deal With Dank Pack

Ispire Technology Inc. ISPR, a leader in vaping technology and precision dosing, announced Tuesday an exclusive distribution deal with Dank Pack, South Africa’s leading supplier of cannabis product packaging, accessories, dispensary supplies and production and manufacturing equipment.

Ispire’s Product Line Reaches South Africa

Under the agreement, Ispire will supply Dank Pack with a range of vapor products and accessories, including Ispire ONE, Ispire Signature, Ispire Signature OVL, Ispire Signature NANO, Ispire Signature LVL, Ispire Signature Cartridges and Ispire Batteries.

Furthermore, this partnership signifies Ispire’s entry into the rapidly-growing South African cannabis market, aiming to meet the rising demand for high-quality vaping products.

CEOs Commentary

“We’re thrilled to team up with Ispire in this exclusive distribution partnership,” stated Ryan Williamson, CEO of Dank Pack. “As South Africa’s foremost supplier of premium cannabis supplies, our collaboration with Ispire signifies a commitment to excellence and innovation. Together, we’re poised to revolutionize the country’s cannabis market, empowering businesses with world-class vaping solutions and propelling industry standards to new heights.”

Meanwhile, Ispire’s co-CEO Michael Wang echoed the enthusiasm. “Partnering with Dank Pack marks another significant stride in our mission to deliver top-tier vaping solutions globally. This exclusive distribution deal not only amplifies our presence in South Africa but also underscores our commitment to setting industry standards. Together with Dank Pack, we’re poised to empower cannabis businesses with cutting-edge technology and elevate product quality to international standards.”

ISPR Price Action

ISPR's shares were trading 0.25% higher at $7.88 per share at the time of this writing around 5:30 PM ET Tuesday.

