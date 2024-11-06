TerrAscend Expands Footprint Despite Q3 Losses, Can A Move To Ohio Turn The Tide?

The company recently secured a $140 million senior loan maturing in 2028, carrying a 12.75% interest rate, with no prepayment penalties.

Positive Cash Flow Amid Market Challenges

TerrAscend Corp. TSNDF reported its third-quarter revenue of $74.2 million Wednesday afternoon marking a 4.3% sequential decline, mainly attributed to reduced wholesale sales in New Jersey and retail sales in Michigan. Gross profit totaled $36.2 million, resulting in a gross margin of 48.8%, a slight increase from the previous quarter, driven by operational improvements in Maryland.

Navigating Losses And Operational Costs

Net loss from continuing operations rose to $21.4 million, a jump from $6.2 million in the previous quarter, impacted by various one-time non-cash adjustments and increased administrative costs. Adjusted EBITDA was $13.7 million, down from $15.6 million, with the adjusted EBITDA margin slipping to 18.5%. Despite these challenges, TerrAscend achieved its ninth consecutive quarter of positive cash flow, generating $1.8 million from operations.

Strategic Financial Moves Support Expansion

The company recently secured a $140 million senior loan maturing in 2028, carrying a 12.75% interest rate, with no warrants or prepayment penalties. Executive chair Jason Wild emphasized TerrAscend's "ability to execute on growth strategy," including expansion into Ohio through a newly signed acquisition agreement. With $27.2 million in cash on hand, TerrAscend continues to pursue growth and strengthen its U.S. retail presence, particularly in Ohio and Maryland.

Price Action: TerrAscend shares saw a significant drop, falling 21.00% to close at $0.79,

