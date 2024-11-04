Cannabist Co. Joins Forces With 'Weed For Warriors' In Veterans Day Cannabis Donation Drive

The Cannabist Company has launched a donation drive through Veterans Day to benefit the Weed for Warriors Project (WFW), a nonprofit dedicated to supporting holistic care for veterans, including access to medical cannabis. This initiative spans 12 U.S. markets—California, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia and invites customers to contribute directly to WFW’s advocacy efforts.

Through this point-of-sale campaign, customers at Cannabist dispensaries can round up purchases or donate in $1, $5 or $10 amounts. All funds raised will go directly to the Weed for Warriors Project, allowing the organization to continue supporting veterans with community-centered programs and advocating for their right to access cannabis as a therapeutic alternative to psychiatric drugs.

Founded in 2014, the Weed for Warriors Project aims to advocate for all veterans with the Veterans Affairs Administration (VA). WFW operates nationwide with a mission of helping veterans heal through holistic approaches, often beyond conventional medications.

The organization's efforts address the pressing need for accessible treatment options tailored to veterans' experiences, including advancing the right to medical cannabis as a treatment for conditions like PTSD. As stated in their website, veterans represent 7% of the American population, yet account for 20% of national suicide rate. An estimated 17 veterans, or more by some accounts, commit suicide per day.

This partnership highlights a shift in how cannabis companies support veterans, moving beyond symbolic gestures to active involvement in advocacy. As WFW representatives emphasize, community initiatives are crucial in ensuring that veterans receive access to alternative treatments and supportive networks.

The drive will continue until November 11, Veterans Day, offering a tangible way for consumers to contribute to the advocacy of cannabis rights for veterans.

