Banned Pesticides, Covid 19 Found In 80% Of Illegal Cannabis Samples From Germany And Europe

Even though Germany partially legalized cannabis on April 1, allowing people over 18 to possess up to 25 grams of dried cannabis and cultivate up to three plants at home, most marijuana consumed still comes from the black market.

The reason for this could be a combination of the slow roll-out of cannabis associations and the power of habit. Regardless of the reason, consumers should be aware of the quality of cannabis acquired from illegal sources.

Sanity Group, one of Germany’s leading cannabis companies focusing on medicinal marijuana, CBD wellness products and adult-use cannabis recently conducted laboratory analysis of black market cannabis collected from 30 German and 10 other European cities, including Berlin, Munich, Hamburg, Frankfurt, London, and Madrid. The study conducted a broad examination of non-cannabinoid substances found in street cannabis.

Around 200 volunteers sent samples of their black-market cannabis to a research team using sealed test kits. Sample integrity was ensured by filming the opening of newly purchased cannabis with timestamps.



Human And Animal Feces, Viruses And More

Out of more than 300 samples tested, only 20% were classified as "clean." As many as 80% contained traces of human and animal feces, COVID-19 or influenza viruses. Contaminants such as cocaine, ketamine, methamphetamine, and MDMA were also detected, suggesting cross-contamination during packaging. Pesticides found, including chlorfenapyr, trifloxystrobin, and paclobutrazol are not only unsuitable for human consumption but are even banned for agricultural use in the EU.

“The fact that a large portion of tested samples is not just slightly contaminated but burdened with potentially dangerous substances highlights how crucial it is to combat the black market to protect cannabis consumers’ health,” stated Finn Hänsel, managing director and founder of Sanity Group, according to translation. “The study underscores the urgent need for regulated sales of quality-assured cannabis products. Home cultivation and cannabis clubs alone are insufficient to provide consumers with safe cannabis produced under appropriate safety standards. We need pilot projects for retail sales and, above all, consultation on lower-risk consumption methods through specialized stores.”

The idea under the second pillar is to set up cannabis shops as scientific projects, meaning cannabis sales will be scientifically examined assessing its effects on youth and health protection as well as the black market. The Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL) presented a draft regulation in April 2024 designating the Federal Agency for Agriculture and Food (BLE) as the authority responsible for research projects for non-medical purposes. However, this “Consumer Cannabis Science Responsibility Ordinance” (KCanWV) has not yet come into force, writes Sanity Group.

“This prevents the initiation and implementation of urgently needed research projects for controlled cannabis sales,” said Hänsel. “With our Swiss pilot project, Grashaus Projects, which we successfully launched in late 2023 in collaboration with the Swiss Institute for Addiction and Health Research, we are poised to contribute to a scientifically-based implementation of cannabis legalization in Germany as well.”

Detailed results on the contaminants found in cannabis samples from German and European cities can be found here.

