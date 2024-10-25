'Trump Has An Enemies List, I Have A To-Do List,' Says Kamala Harris — Cannabis Legalization Is On It

Vice President Kamala Harris released her "to-do list” and legalizing recreational cannabis took sixth place, right after restoring reproductive freedom.

"Trump has an enemies list. I have a to-do list," wrote Harris on X, referring to former President Donald Trump who has talked about turning the military on the “enemy within” and jailing reporters who don’t identify their sources, among other things not befitting a democracy.

NPR reported Trump made more than 100 threats to prosecute or punish people who oppose him.

Trump has an enemies list.



— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 24, 2024

Legal Cannabis: “The Law Of The Land“

Harris has committed to making marijuana legalization "the law of the land," framing it as part of a broader effort to address systemic inequities. Her campaign has said that federal cannabis reform would "break down unjust legal barriers" impacting Black men and other marginalized communities by standardizing legal cultivation, distribution and personal use across states.

“I just feel strongly, people should not be going to jail for smoking weed. And we know historically what that has meant and who has gone to jail,” Harris said recently on “All the Smoke," podcast in an interview with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

Harris was referring to the racial disparity in cannabis possession arrests. On average, Black people are 3.6 times more likely to be arrested on marijuana charges, according to data collected by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

“I just think we have come to a point where we have to understand that we need to legalize it and stop criminalizing this behavior,” Harris said, adding “This is not a new position for me. I have felt for a long time we need to legalize.”

Shortly after the podcast, Harris reiterated her pledge to legalize recreational marijuana, protect cryptocurrency assets and give one million loans to Black entrepreneurs in an effort to galvanize Black voters.

Trump has also come out in support of Florida's cannabis legalization initiative, Amendment 3, and has indicated he would reschedule marijuana if elected president.

