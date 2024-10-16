Kamala Harris' Marijuana Plan Could 'Remove Barriers To Employment, Housing And Education For Black Men' Industry Leaders Say

Vice President Kamala Harris is gaining praise from cannabis industry leaders for her plans to federally legalize marijuana, which advocates believe could unlock significant economic opportunities for Black men.

In a recent op-ed, The Cannabis Vanguard a coalition of cannabis professionals, applauded Harris' proposal as a step toward addressing the lasting harm caused by marijuana criminalization, particularly in Black communities.

In their op-ed, titled "The Next President Is Ready to Legalize Cannabis for Black Men," the group outlines how Harris’ plan would help dismantle the systemic obstacles that have disproportionately affected Black men, who have faced over-policing for marijuana-related offenses for decades.

Opening Economic Doors Through Legalization

Harris' proposal to legalize marijuana at the federal level is at the heart of her "Opportunity Agenda" proposal for Black men, presented on Monday. By working with Congress to "make the safe cultivation, distribution, and possession of recreational marijuana the law of the land," Harris aims to create a more inclusive market.

The Cannabis Vanguard (TCV) argues that a key component of this effort should be federal grants and loan programs targeting Black entrepreneurs and individuals impacted by marijuana criminalization.

Modeled after state-level programs like Illinois’ Cannabis Social Equity Program, these initiatives would provide capital and support to aspiring cannabis business owners who might otherwise be shut out due to financial or legal barriers.

Expungement And A Path To Justice

One of the most transformative parts of Harris' cannabis platform, according to TCV, is the push for automatic expungement of nonviolent marijuana convictions.

"Expungement removes barriers to employment, housing, education, and financial aid, allowing individuals to rebuild their financial lives," the op-ed says.

Addressing Housing Barriers

Another critical area that The Cannabis Vanguard wants to see reformed is federal housing policies that exclude people with marijuana-related convictions from receiving housing assistance, such as Section 8.

TCV says that creating cannabis-specific housing assistance programs would stabilize the housing situation for many Black men affected by past convictions. These reforms could open the door to homeownership and long-term wealth-building opportunities for those previously denied access to federal assistance.

Job Creation Through Cannabis

The op-ed also stresses the importance of tax incentives for cannabis companies that hire individuals with nonviolent marijuana convictions.

TCV believes that encouraging the industry to provide job opportunities for those with prior records would not only reduce unemployment but also give formerly incarcerated individuals a chance to thrive in a legal market.

A Vision For Justice And Economic Equality

The organization sees Harris' cannabis policy as an opportunity to right the wrongs of decades of marijuana criminalization. They argue that federal legalization, paired with strategic initiatives like expungement and targeted grants, could play a pivotal role in closing the racial wealth gap and helping Black men achieve economic stability.

"With legalization, our future president and Congress could address the longstanding economic harm done to Black men and other marginalized communities," The Cannabis Vanguard concludes.

The group's founding members include Wanda L. James, CEO of Simply Pure; Gia Morón, CEO of GVM Communications; Toi Hutchinson, former Illinois Cannabis Czar and State Senator; Roz McCarthy, CEO of Minorities for Medical Marijuana; Shanita Penny, Principal of Budding Solutions and Linda Mercado Greene, CEO of Anacostia Organics.

Image courtesy: The Cannabis Vanguard.