NBA Legend's Eco-Friendly Hemp Packaging Shakes Up Auto Industry: Unveiled At Detroit Showcase

One World Products, Inc. OWPC led by NBA Legend Isiah Thomas, recently showcased fully validated hemp-based molded containers, developed for an initial order of 1,400 units from Flex-N-Gate, a tier 1 supplier to the automotive industry.

The presentation took place in Detroit. The containers represent "a significant milestone in OWP's efforts to deliver renewable material solutions for automotive part packaging applications," the company said in Tuesday's press release.

The production-ready reusable containers are developed in partnership with Flex-N-Gate, ORBIS Corporation and West Michigan Compounding (WMC).

The automotive industry has used reusable containers and pallets to move and protect parts in the supply chain.

OWP's proprietary hemp-based renewable materials developed in collaboration with Flex-N-Gate, ORBIS and WMC seek to replace conventional plastics with sustainable alternatives.

These innovations allow automakers to lower their carbon footprint and enhance environmental efforts throughout the automotive supply chain.

"The initial order from Flex-N-Gate highlights the trust our partners place in our solutions and sets the stage for future opportunities," Thomas, who serves as chairman and CEO of One World Products, said. "Our work with Flex-N-Gate, ORBIS, and West Michigan Compounding demonstrates our collective capability to drive innovation in renewable materials for automotive applications."

Thomas' company has been working on hemp car parts for years.

As per an earlier agreement with Stellantis STLA, one of the largest automakers worldwide and owner of Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and other portfolio brands, One World Products agreed to develop and supply hemp-based bioplastic components for vehicle interiors and exteriors.

"I envision a future where the Fords, the GMs, the Stellantis' of the world take plastics out of their automobiles and infuse them with industrial hemp to replace those plastics, thus reducing their carbon footprint," Thomas said in 2022.

