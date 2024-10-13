VIDEO: Stevie Wonder Says Kamala Harris 'Will Be The Next President,' Trump Blasts Endorsements From 'Hollywood Hacks'

Stevie Wonder is the star of a new ad for Kamala Harris' presidential campaign in which he says his longtime friend "will be the next president."

"I was excited about Kamala years before people knew who she was. I'm very happy for the future. I'm very happy because I know and believe that she will be the next President of these United States," Stevie Wonder says in the 90-second video. "Truthfully — not to make you guys feel bad — but it takes a woman. But not just any woman, a wonderful woman. She has done the work consistently. She has had humility and compassion consistently."

He went on to say in the video, "We need to really fix what's going on here," while gesturing to his heart.

Stevie Wonder is a longtime friend of mine.



I thank him for being a part of our fight for the future.



Join us at https://t.co/MKvOQGgN2t. pic.twitter.com/caCuvbTXro — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 11, 2024

Trump Blasts Hollywood Endorsements

Celebrity endorsements is a long-running tradition in presidential politics – one that Democrats generally win. This year in particular the Dems are getting some screeching attacks on the subject from her opponent Donald Trump.

"Patriot, Comrade Kamala is putting together a RADICAL LEFT DREAM TEAM. She's got HOLLYWOOD HACKS like Oprah Winfrey and Jamie Lee Curtis raising MILLIONS for her campaign," Trump wrote in a fundraising email after Harris did an interview with Oprah Winfrey in mid-September.

Celebs: Who's Supporting Whom?

With the 2024 election barely three weeks away, every endorsement counts. Some of the biggest names in Hollywood and the music and sports world have already thrown their support behind Harris, including Taylor Swift, Kerry Washington, Robert DeNiro, Barbara Streisand, Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Lawrence, Billie Eilish, Mel Brooks, George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, JJ Abrams and Spike Lee, "Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross, Meryl Streep, Steph Curry, Matt Damon, Lin Manuel Miranda and billionaire Mark Cuban just to name a few.

Trump's celeb supporters include Elon Musk, Hulk Hogan, Jon Voight, Roseann Barr, Billy Ray Cyrus, Kid Rock, Amber Rose, James Woods, Kanye West, Randy Quaid and Rob Schneider who says Hollywood "blacklisted" him over his Trump support.

