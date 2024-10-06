Cannabis-Based Dronabinol Could Transform Alzheimer's Care, New Study Finds

A recent study has found that dronabinol, a synthetic version of THC (the primary psychoactive component in cannabis), effectively reduces agitation in Alzheimer's patients.

Presented at the International Psychogeriatric Association conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the study reveals that dronabinol can decrease agitation symptoms by an average of 30%, offering a promising alternative to current treatments, Earth.com reported.

See Also: Could CBD Revolutionize Alzheimer’s Treatment? New Study Explores Its Neuroprotective Properties

Understanding Agitation In Alzheimer's

Alzheimer’s disease is the most prevalent neurodegenerative disorder in the United States, impacting around 6.7 million people aged 65 and older. Experts expect this number to rise to 13.8 million by 2060.

Among the challenging symptoms of Alzheimer's is agitation, which affects about 40% of patients. This can include excessive movements, verbal outbursts and physical aggression.

“Agitation is one of the most distressing symptoms of Alzheimer's dementia, and we are pleased to make positive strides forward in treatment of these patients,” said Dr. Paul Rosenberg, a professor at Johns Hopkins University and a co-principal investigator for the study.

Examining The Treatment

Current treatments for agitation often involve antipsychotics, which can lead to serious side effects like delirium and seizures.

For this clinical trial, researchers recruited 75 patients experiencing severe agitation due to Alzheimer's from five different sites, including 35 patients admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital between March 2017 and May 2024. To qualify for the study, participants had to exhibit significant symptoms of agitation for at least two weeks.

Researchers randomly assigned participants to receive either five milligrams of dronabinol in pill form or a placebo twice daily for three weeks.

After the treatment period, those taking dronabinol showed a notable reduction in agitation symptoms, with Pittsburgh Agitation Scale (PAS) scores dropping from an average of 9.68 to 7.26 — a 30% decrease. In contrast, the placebo group did not show any change.

Impact On Caregivers

Agitation not only affects patients but also puts immense pressure on caregivers, often resulting in emergency room visits and long-term care placements.

Dr. Brent Forester, chairman of the Department of Psychiatry at Tufts Medical Center and a co-principal investigator on the study, explained. “It is the agitation, not the memory loss, that often drives individuals with dementia to the emergency department and long-term-care facilities.” He added that dronabinol could lower healthcare costs and improve the well-being of caregivers.

Read Next:

Cover image made with AI.