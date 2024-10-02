How Cannabis Legalization In Germany Boosted This Company's Revenue, Will Spain's Medical Marijuana Framework Do The Same?

Spain Unveils Framework For Prescribing Cannabis-Based Medications

Spain’s Ministry of Health revealed this week a draft royal decree for public consultation, outlining the suggested regulations for prescribing cannabis-based medications, reported Business of Cannabis.

The news comes after years of negotiation and an increase in the legal production of medical cannabis, as earlier reported.

In June 2022, the Health Committee of the Spanish Congress of Deputies initially endorsed a draft report from a subcommittee, which outlined a series of recommendations for regulating cannabis-derived medicines for therapeutic purposes.

Following a delay in the process caused by a change of government in 2023, Health Minister Monica Garcia said during her first appearance in Congress in early January, that the process of setting up a medical cannabis framework will be rebooted.

Aligned with the Health Committee's recommendations, the latest framework permits:

The prescription of cannabis medicines in the form of “master formulas;”

Specialist doctors prescribe medical cannabis for qualifying conditions such as spasticity in multiple sclerosis (MS), severe forms of refractory epilepsy, nausea and vomiting due to chemotherapy, and refractory chronic pain.

Medical cannabis flower is not included in the legislation.

