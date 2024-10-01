Medical Cannabis Giant Trulieve Partners With Black Buddha To Launch New Marijuana Flower Lines In Arizona And Pennsylvania

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF announced Tuesday that it has entered into a partnership with Black Buddha Cannabis.

The collaboration will debut products from women-owned medical marijuana brands to Trulieve dispensaries in Arizona and Pennsylvania starting this fall.

Products from Black Buddha’s “BLYSS” and “DREAM” lines of premium medical marijuana flower will be available in Trulieve stores throughout the two states starting Friday, Oct. 4.

Founded by Roz McCarthy, CEO of Soaring High Industries and Minorities for Medical Marijuana, Black Buddha Cannabis "brings a unique approach to the medical marijuana industry with a focus on wellness and healing."

“We are incredibly excited to bring Black Buddha Cannabis to the vibrant markets of Arizona and Pennsylvania,” McCarthy said in a press release. “Our brand is deeply rooted in wellness, and our mission is to help people feel better, whether they are part of the adult-use or medical marijuana community. We believe everyone deserves access to products that enhance their well-being, and we’re thrilled to offer our carefully curated flower lines to these new markets.”

Kim Rivers, Trulieve’s CEO, shared McCarthy's enthusiasm.

“We are excited to welcome Black Buddha Cannabis to our product lineup,” Rivers said. “Roz’s inspiring story and her brand’s dedication to healing through medical marijuana align perfectly with Trulieve’s mission to provide high-quality, purpose-driven products to our customers.”

