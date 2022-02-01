Redefining Black-Owned Weed: Minorities For Medical Marijuana (M4MM)'s Roz McCarthy Launches Black Buddha Cannabis

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Black Buddha Cannabis (BBC) is set to establish
BBC was created in response to Roz McCarthy’s personal health journey and informed by her experience leading Minorities for Medical Marijuana (M4MM). The brand is the latest offering from Soaring High Industries, the parent company founded by McCarthy created to introduce and connect social equity and socially-conscious brands to licensing and partnership opportunities.
BBC’s premiere lifestyle and wellness products will be found at leading dispensaries across the country through state-by-state brand partnerships with equitable manufacturers, cultivators, and operators. California (California Cannabis), Michigan (One Love Labs), Nevada (Zion Gardens), and Ohio (Beneleaves) will be among the first states in a roll-out that will continue to build their reach within the global cannabis community through licensing and proprietary product agreements.
“I’m a proud Black woman raised by a mother who encouraged me to think big and dream bigger,” says McCarthy. “The creation of M4MM and BBC is a testament to hard work, tenacity, and perseverance.”
Creativity, Zen/Relaxation, Wellness/Pain Relief, and Enlightenment are among the experiences to be accessed through BBC’s signature "One Hitta Quitter" (OHQ) glass chillum, a unique product via a partnership with PrePacks.
Sustainability and social equity are baked into the DNA of the brand, as BBC is focused on doing business without negatively impacting the environment, community, or society as a whole.
