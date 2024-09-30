Amsterdam-Style Cannabis Cafes Coming To California With Celebrity Backing: Here's Who Pushed For The Bill

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill allowing licensed cannabis lounges to sell food and host ticketed events, essentially giving birth to Amsterdam-style cannabis cafes

These venues will allow patrons to enjoy marijuana while eating food in the same establishment—a major shift for California’s cannabis scene, SFGate reported.

The state’s existing laws permit individuals to consume cannabis inside licensed lounges, but these businesses have been prohibited from offering food.

With the new legislation, customers will no longer need to step out of the lounge in search of a meal or snack, creating a more integrated and enjoyable experience.

Celebrities Weigh In

Several high-profile names have supported this effort, including actors Whoopi Goldberg, Woody Harrelson, and comedian Bill Maher.

"It makes no sense that we don't let cannabis lounges sell food. Right now, California makes it harder to get high at a lounge and eat a sandwich than to drive a car, but guess which one is more dangerous?" Maher said In a public statement before the bill was signed.

Both Goldberg and Harrelson, who have their own cannabis ventures in California, stand to benefit from the law, which will no doubt boost the cannabis hospitality industry.

Local Control Still A Hurdle

While this new law represents a step forward, it comes with a catch: local governments will have the final say on whether or not cannabis cafes can open in their jurisdictions.

In many parts of the state, cannabis lounges remain banned, limiting where these new social consumption spaces can operate.

At the moment, cities like San Francisco, West Hollywood and Palm Springs are home to more than a dozen lounges, but it remains unclear how quickly other cities will embrace the change.

Ellen Komp, deputy director of California’s National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) stated that while the law takes effect on January 1, local governments may require additional regulations before lounges can begin serving food.

