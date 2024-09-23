The ambitious Pillar 2 plan—central to Germany’s cannabis legalization strategy—faces potential abandonment due to mounting political and bureaucratic challenges. Key pilot projects for the controlled sale of adult-use cannabis are now at risk, driven by political shifts within Germany and concerns raised by the European Commission, reports Business of Cannabis.

Political And Regulatory Roadblocks

One of the primary obstacles is the rise of right-leaning political parties in recent state elections, which are gaining significant influence. These conservative factions, such as the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) led by Friedrich Merz, have openly voiced their intent to reverse the cannabis legalization efforts if they gain more power in the upcoming federal elections.

The political climate in Germany is shifting and time appears to be running out for the “traffic light coalition” (a coalition government of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and The Green Party) to pass the necessary legislation to secure Pillar 2's future.

Delays In Cannabis Legislation

Although the bill was expected by summer 2023, it was delayed, with hopes that it would be passed in April 2024. But this didn’t happen either.

Even with efforts to integrate it into the existing CanG law to avoid passing a separate law, internal conflicts and slow coordination between ministries have further delayed the bill's progress.

The Federal Ministry of Health, led by Karl Lauterbach, has yet to finalize the draft, a point of ongoing frustration for municipalities eager to participate in the project.

Ates Gürpinar, a spokesperson for the Left Party, has expressed skepticism, stating he no longer expects the law to be enacted before the end of the legislative period.

Crafting The Cannabis Space In Germany

Yet, some municipalities are keen to participate. Wiesbaden, for example, recently announced plans to support the model projects, focusing on cannabis sales in pharmacies. Cities like Bremen, Frankfurt and Munich have also expressed interest, while others like Nuremberg and Freiburg have opted out.

Despite recently advancing with the first permits, including authorizing a Berlin club to cultivate cannabis, concerns remain. The possibility of the European Commission delaying its review of the law, combined with rising conservative opposition, raises fears that Germany may abandon Pillar 2 altogether.

This would be a significant setback for the cannabis space in Germany and would leave the country stuck in the same regulatory gray zone that has plagued other European nations.

