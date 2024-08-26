Berlin Grants First Cannabis Cultivation Permission, Lower Saxony To Introduce Fines With 'Hefty Penalties'

The first club in Berlin has received permission for cannabis cultivation. The Marzahn-Hellersdorf district approved the Green Leaf Society's application, as stated in a district press release, writes Die Stimme Berlins according to translation.

“We are thrilled that Marzahn-Hellersdorf district reviewed our application pragmatically and impartially and granted approval promptly," Jana Halbreiter, chair of the initiative Green Leaf Society, told the German Press Agency, writes ASB Zeitung.

The news comes on the heels of the Landesamt für Gesundheit und Soziales (Lageso) being chosen as the authority in charge of approving cannabis cultivation associations in Berlin. However, the regulations are still not set, so the districts are temporarily responsible for these types of permits.

“The application of the Green Leaf Society can certainly be considered exemplary in many respects,” said Gordon Lemm, the district councilor for youth, family and health. A Social Democratic Party (SPD) politician, Lemm said there are still rigorous requirements for these types of permits under the cannabis law. “However, the application we received is characterized by a high level of responsibility and serious structural considerations, which have greatly facilitated our decision-making.”

Green Leaf Society plans to establish the cultivation facility, binding agreements with manufacturers and suppliers and train volunteers. “Subsequently, we plan to cultivate the initial batch and anticipate being able to legally distribute cannabis for the first time in December,” added Halbreiter.

Cannabis clubs became legal on July 1, 2024, and the first such marijuana social clubs opened their doors on July 8 in Lower Saxony. However, across many other states, applications for cannabis cultivation associations face multiple setbacks.

Lower Saxony To Introduce Catalog Of Fines

Meanwhile, Lower Saxony's Health Minister Andreas Philippi confirmed lawmakers will soon introduce a catalog of fines for violations of the cannabis laws. Several other federal states have already created their catalogs, writes Hamburger Abendblatt, according to the translation.

"We have prepared the fine catalog, and it is now under review,” the SPD politician told the German Press Agency in Hannover. “I expect hefty penalties.”

Carina Hermann, the parliamentary secretary of the Christian Democratic Union, called for high fines of up to several thousand euros. Some other federal states already have predefined fines in a catalog that must be paid if someone smokes cannabis close to schools, playgrounds and kindergartens.

Philippi said that the demand for cannabis-related counseling has increased since cannabis legalization took effect compared to previous years. The Health Minister said it is expected the demand for counseling is yet to increase this year.

His biggest concerns are teenagers between 15-17 who are not allowed to legally consume marijuana, but who often have 18-year-old friends who are. “How can you control who is sitting around and smoking in the evening?” Philippi asked. “I would like to do more prevention, but the question is where we will get the funding for it.”

