25 German Cities Join Cannabis Pilot Trials In 2024 Under New Legalization Law

Germany’s cannabis policy has undergone significant changes with the implementation of the Cannabis Control (CanG) law, marking 2024 as a pivotal year for the nation’s approach to legalization.

This new legislation allows adults in Germany to legally cultivate, possess and consume cannabis, setting the stage for a regulated cannabis industry.

Regional Cannabis Commerce Pilot Trials

As part of Germany’s legalization model, regional adult-use cannabis commerce pilot trials are set to begin. These trials will permit a limited number of producers, retailers and adult consumers to legally create, distribute and purchase cannabis for recreational use. The data collected from these trials will help inform national policymakers, regulators and researchers.

According to local reports from Hassenschau (via International Cannabis Business Conference), "a total of up to 25 cities want to take part" in these pilot research projects.

This participation is more extensive than similar trials in Switzerland and the Netherlands. Additional German cities are expected to announce their involvement in the coming months.

Wiesbaden's Participation In The Pilot Program

For example, Wiesbaden, a city in the western German state of Hesse, is among the municipalities that expressed interest in participating in the regional cannabis pilot trials. In August, the city's Health Minister, Milena Löbcke, signed a letter of intent, indicating Wiesbaden's commitment to this initiative.

"At the end of 2021, Wiesbaden city councilors had already decided that the state capital should pursue a model project for the distribution of cannabis through specialist shops together with other municipalities," city officials stated in a recent press release.

The city's participation will depend on approval from the Federal Office for Food and Agriculture, following the establishment of final framework conditions.

Additionally, local pharmacies are expected to play a role as potential distribution points for the pilot program.

Cover image made with AI.