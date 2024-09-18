David Portnoy's Viral Push For Florida's Marijuana Amendment 3 Calls For Freedom To Smoke Weed, Eat Pizza, Watch Football

American businessman and social media personality David Portnoy would like to see marijuana legalized in Florida. That's according to his post on social platform X this past weekend.

In a roughly one-minute video posted on Sunday, he urged Floridians to support Amendment 3 which is up for a vote statewide during the upcoming November elections and would legalize cannabis across the state, reported Florida Politics.

"As an adult, I should be allowed to smoke weed, watch football and eat pizza on Sunday regardless if I'm at home in Mass [Massachusetts] or Florida," Portnoy, who created a divisive "bro culture" empire with his Barstool Sports platform, wrote in the post, "Vote #YesOn3 in Florida on Nov 5th."

Breaking: As an adult, I should be allowed to smoke weed, watch football, and eat pizza on Sunday regardless if I'm at home in Mass or Florida. Vote #YesOn3 in Florida on Nov 5th. pic.twitter.com/pHXYu2e5LJ — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 15, 2024

As of Wednesday morning, the video had over 22 million views, 83,000 likes, 6,900 shares and 6,500 comments.

"It's about freedom. Half the states allow this, legal marijuana," Portnoy said. "Florida, I want to be able to watch football, eat pizza and smoke. We're all adults here, 21-plus, make your own decisions. It's on the ballot. Vote ‘yes' on 3. Legalize recreational weed. Come on. Where are we, Florida? Wake up."

Portnoy's backing of marijuana reform comes on the heels of Donald Trump's endorsement of Amendment 3. Even though VP Kamala Harris‘s team called Trump’s new-found support of marijuana to be “blatant pandering,” it's still noteworthy given his past tough stance on drug policy.

