A new bipartisan bill introduced in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is reigniting the push to legalize adult-use cannabis in the state.

Representatives Aaron Kaufer (R-Luzerne) and Emily Kinkead (D-Allegheny) are spearheading House Bill 2500, which proposes a regulation of adult-use cannabis. The bill aims to align Pennsylvania with its neighboring states that have already legalized cannabis.

The legislation would establish guidelines under the Department of Agriculture, providing a regulated framework for cannabis sales and use.

Kaufer and Kinkead emphasize that their bill focuses on eradicating the illicit cannabis market while supporting small businesses, especially those in rural areas, minority, female and veteran-owned businesses, reported WTAJ.

Additionally, it includes provisions for local municipalities with cannabis businesses and funds to support law enforcement in enforcing cannabis regulations.

Get Benzinga’s exclusive analysis and the top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. If you’re serious about the business, you can’t afford to miss out.

Been There, Done That

Pennsylvania has discussed adult-use cannabis legalization multiple times.

Most notably, in 2021, State Senator Mike Regan (R) proposed a bill to legalize adult-use marijuana, aimed at addressing issues like organized crime and the illicit drug market. The bill projected that legalization could bring in $1 billion annually in tax revenue and create around 32,000 full-time jobs. Back then, Regan also emphasized the need to prevent “border bleed,” where Pennsylvanians contribute to neighboring states’ economies by purchasing legal cannabis there. Despite having bipartisan support, the bill did not move forward.

But this time might be different. A key factor is that Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is pushing for legalization. He even included cannabis tax revenue in his 2025 proposed budget, signaling that the state should “catch up” with neighboring states like New York and New Jersey, which have already legalized adult-use cannabis.

He also stressed the potential $250 million in revenue and the opportunity to reinvest in communities harmed by criminalization​.

Read Also: The Election Issue No One Saw Coming: Trump’s Weed Gamble In Swing States

Pennsylvania Hopes For Adult-Use Cannabis

The bill would implement a “clean slate” policy, enabling residents with cannabis-related convictions to have their records expunged. Criminal justice reforms also allow those incarcerated on non-violent cannabis charges to apply for resentencing.

Moreover, it sets guidelines for the labeling, packaging and advertising of cannabis products to prevent marketing to children and adolescents.

Kaufer and Kinkead hope their proposal will serve as a "strong starting point" for thoughtful discussions around adult-use cannabis in the state. Surveys have shown that most Pennsylvania voters favor legal recreational cannabis.

With the wind blowing in the right direction, hopes for recreational cannabis in Pennsylvania are on the rise.

Read Next: Gov Josh Shapiro Says He’ll Push For Marijuana Legalization In Pennsylvania Despite Setbacks

Cover: AI generated image