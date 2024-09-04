What Trump Learned About Marijuana That DeSantis Did Not And Why The GOP Might Become Weed-Friendly

As the 2024 election approaches, the rivalry between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis highlights a growing ideological split within the Republican Party.

Trump’s recent endorsement of Florida’s cannabis legalization measure signals a pragmatic shift to align with changing voter priorities, contrasting sharply with DeSantis's firm adherence to traditional conservative values or anti-woke attitudes.

This clash highlights the GOP’s broader tension and underscores Trump’s strategy as an anti-establishment candidate defying conventional norms.

Worse Than Indica Vs. Sativa: Evolution Of A Rivalry

Trump and DeSantis were once close allies, with the former president’s endorsement playing a crucial role in the Florida governor’s 2018 gubernatorial victory. However, as DeSantis's national profile grew, particularly after the way he handled the COVID-19 pandemic, their relationship began to deteriorate.

By 2021, Trump seemed to view DeSantis more as a rival than an ally, especially as speculation about DeSantis's potential 2024 presidential run came to light.

“I should call him rocket man, but now he's rocket man that's crashing," remarked Trump in 2023, reflecting his intent not only to outmaneuver DeSantis politically but to diminish his influence and possibly end his political career.

Ideology And Pragmatism In GOP's Cannabis Debate

The divide between Trump and DeSantis on cannabis legalization reveals a deeper ideological struggle within the GOP. Trump's endorsement of Amendment 3 reflects a pragmatic shift to align with growing public support for cannabis reform, showcasing his flexibility in adapting to voter priorities.

In contrast, DeSantis's steadfast opposition caters to a conservative base focused on cultural and supposedly moral issues, risking the alienation of voters who see cannabis reform as progress.

This tension underscores the broader challenge for the GOP: balancing so-called traditional values with the evolving priorities of a diverse electorate.

Right Wing Populism On The Rise

Trump’s embrace of cannabis legalization is emblematic of his broader strategy of positioning himself as the anti-establishment candidate, unafraid to challenge the status quo and engage in political incorrectness. This approach mirrors a global trend toward right-wing populism, seen in figures like Argentina’s President Javier Milei or Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who similarly reject traditional political norms in favor of unorthodox policies that resonate with voters disillusioned by the establishment.

By endorsing a policy that traditionally does not align with conservative values, Trump taps into a populist sentiment that rejects conventional political norms, making him appealing to voters who feel disillusioned with traditional politics.

DeSantis, on the other hand, may have overlooked the cultural undercurrents that make cannabis legalization a symbol of rebellion against the establishment, a factor that could play to Trump’s advantage in the GOP’s evolving landscape.

