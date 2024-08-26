Ron DeSantis' Anti-Cannabis Warpath Strewn With Dissenting GOP Colleagues, Not Enough Money, Polls Favoring Legalization

The most recent expression of support for legalizing cannabis in Florida came on Monday when the American Civil Liberty Union of Florida (ACLU-FL) announced it was backing the initiative, also known as Amendment 3, which goes to a vote in the upcoming November elections.

“We proudly endorse Amendment 3, to legalize cannabis for recreational use in Florida. The time is now to end the failed drug war in Florida and to legalize it,” wrote the ACLU-FL Monday on X.

DeSantis’ Anti-Cannabis Warpath: Falling Out With Friends, Not Enough Money

Meanwhile, Gov Ron DeSantis is very much on the warpath against legal weed in his state as the polls move in the direction of approval for the initiative.

The Floridian recently noted DeSantis faces an uphill battle in his struggle to defeat Amendment 3, not the least of which likely includes Trump’s recent innuendo-drenched remarks on cannabis including his distaste for people being incarcerated for weed.

“However, what might be the most interesting fact surrounding the millions of dollars campaigning for and against the amendment is that members of Gov. DeSantis' inner circle, both now and during his presidential campaign, are pushing for the passage of Amendment 3 with millions of dollars behind them,” wrote The Floridian.

To wit, two firms connected to a super PAC backing DeSantis, Axiom Strategies and Vanguard Field Strategies, have received millions from an organization advocating for Amendment 3.

DeSantis loyalist and longtime advisor Nick Iarossi of Capital City Consulting also happens to have Trulieve Cannabis Corp TCNNF — one of the major financial backers of the Amendment 3 campaign — as a client with his firm.

More recently, former Republican Party of Florida Chair Joe Gruters came out in favor of cannabis legalization via Amendment 3.

As the ballot vote gets closer, it appears Florida’s politicians and businesses are starting to see benefits in its passage.

