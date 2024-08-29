Florida Cannabis Legalization Gains Momentum: 64% Of Likely Voters Support Amendment

In a poll conducted by the James Madison Institute released on Thursday, 64% of Florida voters expressed support for legalizing recreational marijuana, indicating strong backing for the initiative known as Amendment 3 to be decided in the upcoming November 2024 election.

The measure, which would legalize cannabis for adults over 21, enjoys broad demographic support.

Published in The Capitolist, the poll summary reads that "64 percent of likely voters support legalization, reflecting a significant shift in public opinion toward marijuana reform."

While 64% of likely voters favor the amendment, 27% oppose it and 12% remain undecided. Democratic voters show the highest level of support at 74%, followed by Independents at 61% and Republicans at 54%.

Support is consistent across gender lines:

65% of men in favor

62% of women in favor

Age groups show strong support:

62% of voters aged 18-34 in favor

68% of voters aged 35-54 in favor

58% of voters aged 65 and older in favor

Ethnic support is robust:

66% of Black or African American voters in favor

65% of Hispanic voters in favor

63% of White, non-Hispanic voters in favor

Regional support varies:

Southwest and North Florida: 69% in favor

Southeast Florida: 59% in favor

Popular Support — And Lots Of Money

Financially, the pro-cannabis campaign led by Smart and Safe Florida, is in a strong position, having amassed $71.8 million as of mid-August, according to the latest data from the Florida Division of Elections. The initiative has been primarily funded by Florida's largest medical marijuana retailer Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF.

GOP Support — And Not As Much Money

Opposition to Amendment 3 is being led by two political action committees (PACs), Keep Florida Clean Inc. and the Florida Freedom Fund, which have raised $14.5 million collectively, a fraction of the funds amassed by the pro-cannabis campaign.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who opposes Amendment 3, has said the measure has no limitations and was too broadly written, among other numerous other criticisms.

If passed, state economists estimate that the measure could generate between $195.6 million and $431.3 million annually in sales tax revenue, with an additional $43.6 million expected from tourism.

