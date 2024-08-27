Florida-based Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF has announced a special partnership with the Carvana PPA Tour and Major League Pickleball (MLP) to sponsor premier pickleball events in Arizona, Florida and Georgia.

This collaboration reflects Trulieve‘s aims to engaging new audiences. This paddle sport is the fastest-growing of its kind for the third straight year. Pickleball has approximately 13.6 million players in the U.S.

The PPA Tour, the largest professional and amateur pickleball tour globally, boasts 25 tour stops nationwide and a fan base of over 20 million viewers. The MLP league features nearly 100 players across 22 celebrity-owned teams and is set to host 11 events across 10 states in 2024.

Read Also: DeSantis’ Fierce Opposition Notwithstanding, Florida’s Cannabis Legalization Amendment Shatters All Fundraising Records

Get Benzinga's exclusive analysis and top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. If you're serious about the business, you can't afford to miss out.

First Cannabis Sponsor For Pickleball

“We are excited to welcome Trulieve as a partner for the PPA Tour and Major League Pickleball,” said Jacob Cohen, Vice President of Sales for the United Pickleball Association, the parent organization of the PPA Tour and MLP.

“This is an innovative collaboration, and we are looking forward to working with Trulieve as both of us continue to grow rapidly.”

🎉We're Making History!🎉



Trulieve is the first #cannabis sponsor of @MajorLeaguePB and @PPAtour!🏓



We're excited to partner with Major League Pickleball and the PPA Tour and #PlayElevated🌿 https://t.co/fZYfwwfRMm pic.twitter.com/AT27a1zH6R — Trulieve (@Trulieve) August 27, 2024

Trulieve will sponsor 12 events, starting with the CIBC Atlanta Slam in September 2024.

“Pickleball is experiencing explosive growth across the country, and we are thrilled to partner with both the PPA Tour and Major League Pickleball to support the pickleball revolution,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers.

Cover: Photo by slvmarketing via Pixabay