The Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association (ICIA) is set to expand its global presence by participating in the inaugural Andean Hemp & Cannabis Trade Forum in Peru. Organized by the Global Cannabis Network Collective (GCNC) and MCd by Benzinga Cannabis managing director Javier Hasse, this event will explore the evolving legal framework of cannabis in South America and opportunities for launching hemp and medical cannabis brands in the region.

ICIA's leadership, including founder Rob Pero and executive director Mary Jane Oatman, will join these important discussions.

Expanding International Presence

This marks another milestone in ICIA's growing international activities. Earlier this year, Pero spoke at the International Cannabis Business Conference (ICBC) in Berlin. Pero, a cannabis entrepreneur and member of the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians, participated in a panel discussing emerging cannabis markets.

Mary Jane Oatman is an enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe and a descendant of the Delaware Tribe.

Being at the forefront of her organization, she will also be a part of another international event, representing ICIA at the We Mean Business Summit in San Juan, Puerto Rico next September. In this manner, she will bring her extensive experience in cannabis advocacy and ethical background to an international audience.

"As we gather in Peru and Puerto Rico, let's ask ourselves how Indigenous people everywhere can share knowledge and work within the growing cannabis industry to make positive change and bring the benefits of the cannabis industry home to all of our communities," said Pero in a press release shared with Benzinga Cannabis.

Advocating For Indigenous Communities

ICIA's involvement in these events expands its ability to advocate for Indigenous communities in the cannabis industry around the world.

"We are engaged in the international community because access to plant medicine is crucial for Indigenous communities worldwide," added Pero.

Founded in 2022, ICIA focuses on increasing accessibility to plant medicine and creating sustainable economic opportunities for Indigenous people through policy, programming and outreach initiatives.

Earlier this year, the association participated in the cannabis rescheduling public hearing, where it advocated for the “liberation of plant medicines and an end to patriarchal policies that disrupt sacramental, ceremonial, and health sovereignty.”

Cover: Courtesy of ICIA