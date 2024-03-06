Tribal Leaders Convene At Wisconsin Cannabis Summit, Pushing For Policy Reform And Access To Plant Medicine

Loading... Loading...

National hemp and cannabis industry leaders recently convened with Tribal Nations from across Wisconsin at the Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association (ICIA)'s second annual "Wisconsin Cannabis Industry and Policy Summit." The cannabis summit provided industry education, advocacy, and resources with the goal of increasing the accessibility of plant medicine to communities across Wisconsin.

"The top takeaway from the event was that the time to take action is now. The welfare of our communities are at stake while we wait for policy reform to provide clear access to cannabis for our communities in need, including Wisconsin's veteran population but also people of all ages who seek relief," said ICIA founder Rob Pero.

Pero, a Wisconsin-based cannabis entrepreneur and member of the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians, is also the founder of Wisconsin's first independent Indigenous-owned hemp company Canndigenous, launched in December, 2023.

Why It Matters

"Tribes are motivated to work within the regulations of the USDA Farm Bill and within existing legal opportunities. Meanwhile, we're going to begin educating the public about the importance of passing cannabis policy reform," Pero said. "We have to stop waiting to get good medicine to people throughout this state."

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers recently expressed support for legalizing medical marijuana in Wisconsin as a step toward full legalization. However, deep divisions among the state’s Republican lawmakers stand in the way of passing even a restrictive medical marijuana bill.

The ICIA has been laying the groundwork for education and providing the state's Tribal Nations and the greater cannabis industry opportunities for resource sharing and alignment. Several Tribal governments have joined ICIA's membership in support of its goal to create a pathway to policy reform at the community, state and federal level.

"A closed-door intensive meeting with Tribal leaders identified the opportunity for Indigenous voices to lead policy reform in Wisconsin," Pero said. "Indigenous communities are developing actionable steps to investigate entry points to the industry. We're at a critical juncture to begin moving forward with a unified approach that not only builds sustainable economic opportunity for Indigenous people in Wisconsin, but that provides a safe and responsible pathway to plant medicine for the benefit of all people."

ICIA Promotes Cannabis' Benefits Among Indigenous People

A first-of-its-kind organization, the ICIA promotes the exploration, development, and advancement of the cannabis industry for the benefit of all Indigenous communities. The organization is dedicated to the advocacy and empowerment of Indigenous cannabis businesses, influencers and aspiring entrepreneurs. It also serves as a conduit of connection and data for Indigenous Nations as they struggle for an equitable, just and sustainable Indigenous cannabis economy.

Photo courtesy of Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association