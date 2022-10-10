Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association Launches, Will Elevate Tribal Voices And Importance In The Industry

The Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association (ICIA) has officially launched and is setting out to promote the development and advancement of the cannabis industry for the benefit of all Indigenous communities.

As a non-profit, the ICIA is dedicated to advocacy and empowerment of Indigenous cannabis businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Founded by Rob Pero, of the Lake Superior Chippewa Tribe, the ICIA will create opportunities for Indigenous people in cannabis and empower communities through policy, programming and outreach initiatives, reported Cannabis Business Times.

“As stewards of environmental responsibility and with deep histories in agricultural expertise, Tribal governments and Indigenous people are uniquely positioned to add value to the cannabis industry,” Pero said. “ICIA will help tribal communities and Indigenous entrepreneurs navigate the cannabis industry, preserve Tribal sovereignty, further economic opportunities, and bring their unique perspectives into the national conversations around policy, sustainability, and equity.”

In 2016, the National Congress of American Indians passed a resolution approving cannabis production to promote self-determination and self-governance, create jobs, strengthen tribal governance and promote equity in the cannabis industry.

Following President Biden’s pardon of cannabis offenders in federal prisons, which raised hopes among some that federal legalization could be on the horizon, the ICIA seeks to provide the Indian communities with economic development and strategic analysis by building data and information on Tribes in cannabis.

“We are working directly with local representatives to support fair implementation and enforcement of sensible cannabis policies in our home state of Wisconsin,” Pero said, himself an entrepreneur. “We will continue to empower the Indigenous community and provide resources to Tribal Nations to influence policy at the state and federal levels and work to be a conduit of information for the community at large.”

Members of ICIA have access to the network of Tribal Nations, industry partners, advocacy groups, mentors, businesses and entrepreneurs to help navigate the complex landscape of Tribal, state and federal policy. The organization will also provide resources for Tribal governments and Indigenous people to design and advocate for equitable cannabis policies.

Photo via Pexels