Medical Marijuana Patients In Germany Get Another Celebrity Offering With Wiz Khalifa's Cannabis Brand Coming Soon

Khalifa Kush, a cannabis brand founded by multi-platinum-selling, GRAMMY and Golden Globe-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa, is coming to Europe. Starting in early 2025, Khalifa Kush will enter the German medical cannabis market through a strategic multi-year partnership with Berlin-based Sanity Group and its leading medical cannabis brand, avaay Medical.

Beginning in January 2025, avvay will introduce two exclusive Khalifa Kush strains in the form of flower as a medical offering to German patients, with additional strain launches to follow throughout the year. Grown under GACP-certified conditions, these strains were specifically produced for the German market by British Columbia cultivator Miracle Valley and processed under EU-GMP standards.

These strains will be available in over 3,000 pharmacies throughout the country for licensed patients.

Exploring More Opportunities In Europe

“I’m excited for our international expansion of Khalifa Kush, as we bring the brand to the European market, starting with Germany,” stated Wiz Khalifa. “When we started exploring a partnership it was key to find a group in Europe who shares our passion for quality and we found that in Sanity Group."

Khalifa Kush's partnership with avaay Medical aims to pioneer the growing German and broader European cannabis markets, starting with the medical sector. As cannabis legalization progresses across Europe, Khalifa Kush will also explore opportunities to roll out its products for recreational use in select countries.

“Partnering with Khalifa Kush marks a significant milestone for Sanity Group and the German medicalcannabis market," stated Finn Haensel, CEO and founder of Sanity Group. "As a California-based brand, led by expertise and quality, Khalifa Kush presents an opportunity in Germany to advance patient-centered care, particularly in light of the increased demand for medical cannabis products following the nation's reclassification on April 1."

Germany’s Legalization

On Feb. 23, Germany became the third country in the European Union to legalize adult-use cannabis after Malta and Luxembourg. On April 1, the first pillar of the law took effect allowing adults over 18 to legally possess up to 25 grams of dried cannabis flower and cultivate up to three marijuana plants at home. One of the biggest breakthroughs under the law is that medical marijuana is essentially regulated like ibuprofen. Cannabis clubs became legal on July 1, 2024, and the first such marijuana social club opened its doors on July 8 in Lower Saxony.

The German medical marijuana market is said to hold significant potential. It is projected to reach a valuation of approximately €1.7 billion ($1.86 billion) by 2025​. This is why companies from around the world are seizing the opportunity to establish their presence there. Canadian medical marijuana giant Aurora Cannabis ACB and New York-headquartered Tilray TLRY have already obtained cultivation licenses. Furthermore, even some Australian cannabis producers are eyeing Germany, and another celebrity-owned brand ─ Mike Tyson‘s brand Tyson 2.0─ recently confirmed its entrance into the German medical marijuana space.

