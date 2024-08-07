From Cannabis To Collectibles: Seth Rogen's Passion For Vintage Ashtrays

Seth Rogen, the actor, producer, comedian and cannabis entrepreneur has a lesser-known but equally fascinating hobby: collecting vintage ashtrays.

Over the past twenty-five years, Rogen has curated an extensive collection of around 567 pieces, focusing on the rich artistry of Midcentury Modern designs, as reported by Los Angeles Times.

See Also: Smoke Weed With Seth Rogen, Make A Ceramic Ashtray With Him & Spend The Night, Airbnb Is Hosting

Although not officially verified by the Guinness Book of Records, which recognizes an Australian’s 1,560-piece collection, Rogen's collection is nonetheless impressive and reflects a deep appreciation for design history.

A Curated Treasure Trove

Rogen's collection spans the Golden Age of ashtrays, from the 1920s through the late 1970s, a period considered the Golden Age of ashtrays.

"I became really fascinated and enamored by the idea that ashtrays used to be unabashedly made by people who put a lot of thought and time and energy into them," Rogen told LA Times. "And that's why all the ashtrays I was buying were Midcentury Modern — because they're from a time when people put a lot more creative thought and energy into smoking."

His collection, though primarily stored, features select pieces displayed at the Houseplant headquarters, the cannabis and home goods brand he co-founded with Evan Goldberg in 2021.

Among the highlights are pieces by Viennese ceramicist Walter Bosse, including a mid-1950s brass hedgehog that transforms into six individual ashtrays.

Rogen demonstrates with the flair of a magician, revealing the practicality and whimsical design that attracts him to these items. Another favorite is a Louis Vuitton hand-painted ashtray, a rare find on the antique marketplace 1stDibs, which Rogen proudly showcases.

Houseplant: Where Cannabis Meets Style

The Houseplant headquarters doubles as a showroom and a Midcentury Modern VIP party pad, complete with Houseplant accessories and ashtrays adorning every surface.

Houseplant’s offerings include modern takes on classic designs, such as a $295 standing ashtray inspired by a Maurice Chalvignac piece from Canada. "We had some of these midcentury standing ashtrays around, and people really, really responded to them," Rogen noted. "So we created a prototype."

Plans For An Interactive Exhibition

Rogen's passion for his collection extends to sharing it with a wider audience. He envisions an interactive exhibit to showcase these pieces, reflecting his belief that they exemplify the intersection of design and functionality. "I think an interactive exhibit would be amazing," he said.

"That would be such a fun way [to get] at it. The most interesting thing to me is that these ashtrays are the perfect example of form meets function. They serve a purpose and they can be beautiful enough that you'll want to display them. Especially because they were created for something that now has a bummer stigma [cigarette smoking] but can now be used — and appreciated — in a different way for something without that stigma [weed smoking].

"As someone who makes things," Rogen said. "I'm always amazed that sometimes those things are not used how you intended them to be used. That doesn't make them bad. It's a part of the creative process that I think is interesting."

Read Next: