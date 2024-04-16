Seth Rogen's Cannabis & Lifestyle Brand Houseplant Available On Instant Delivery App Gopuff

Loading... Loading...

Houseplant cannabis brand co-founded by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Michael Mohr is now accessible via the instant delivery application Gopuff. Under this new collaboration, Gopuff will exclusively carry a new, limited edition Houseplant Glass Ashtray – available for delivery in minutes.

"It's our goal for everyone to have Houseplant products in their homes" stated Mohr. "We’re thrilled to be working with GoPuff, which significantly increases access to our products and provides instant distribution for millions of people thanks to the hundreds of micro-fulfillment centers they have across the country. With quick and efficient deliveries, more people than ever can now get select Houseplant products delivered in minutes."

Houseplant offers a wide variety of smoking accessories, lifestyle and home goods. As Houseplant's first national instant delivery partner, Gopuff is now delivering the brand's popular products to customers’ doors in minutes along with thousands of everyday essentials.

Gopuff will be the exclusive retailer of a new, limited-edition custom design of the Houseplant Glass Ashtray, priced at just $25. The brand new Houseplant by OCB rolling papers are stocked and available in the smoke shop.

Houseplant On Gopuff

The full Houseplant collection on Gopuff will initially consist of seven premium items, including:

Fliptop Lighter ($40)

Glass Candle ($45)

Houseparty Double LP ($55)

Ashtray Set by Seth ($98)

Pebble Match Strike ($95)

Houseplant by OCB Classic 1 1/4 Rolling Papers + Tips ($3.99)

Houseplant by OCB Classic Cone 1 1/4 6 Pack ($3.49)

"Through strategic partnerships with culturally-connected brands like Houseplant, we are expanding our product offerings, ensuring our customers have easy access to what they want, when they want it," stated Daniel Folkman, SVP of business at Gopuff. "This unique collaboration between Gopuff and Houseplant embodies a seamless intersection of style, convenience, culture and commerce."

Gopuff customers are also invited to shop a selection of food and beverage products curated by Houseplant. Included in this limited-time-only assortment are items like Topo Chico seltzer water, pink salt popcorn, Skinny dipped almonds and more.

Courtesy photos