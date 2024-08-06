Vireo Growth Inc. Turns $1M Loss Into $5.8M Gain In Q2: What Investors Need To Know About This Cannabis Stock

Vireo Growth Inc. VREOF announced its financial results for the second quarter of June 30, 2024. The cannabis company reported significant year-over-year growth in several key financial metrics.
CEO Josh Rosen commented on the results: "We were pleased to recently activate recreational wholesale sales in New York after receiving our ROND license in July and are continuing to work through our ongoing divestiture process."
The company's revenue for the second quarter was $22.5 million, excluding discontinued operations and New York, marking a 42.5% increase from the same period in 2023.
The GAAP gross profit rose to $13.6 million, a 45.2% increase, with a gross margin of 54.0%. This compares to a gross profit of $9.3 million and a gross margin of 46.2% in the previous year.
Amber Shimpa, president and CEO of Vireo Health of Minnesota, added, "Our core market key performance indicators reflect more stable year-over-year comparisons."
Net Loss and Operating Income
Vireo's net loss for the quarter was not explicitly stated in the press release. However, the company reported an operating income of $5.8 million, a significant improvement from a loss of $1.0 million in Q2 2023.
The adjusted EBITDA was $8.1 million, up 185.7% from $2.8 million in the same quarter last year.
SG&A Expenses and Financial Stability
Vireo's selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased by 6.1% to $7.6 million, representing 30.1% of sales, down from 39.9% in the previous year.
The company reported securing a 30-month extension of its credit agreement.
Balance Sheet And Liquidity
As of June 30, 2024, Vireo's total current assets were $148.6 million, with $11.2 million in cash. Total current liabilities, excluding extended debt, were $126.3 million, including $88.4 million in liabilities held for sale related to the company’s New York operations.
Convertible Notes
In addition to financial performance, Vireo reported other significant events, including a non-brokered private placement and a name change to Vireo Growth Inc. The company also amended its credit agreement and saw an early conversion of convertible notes, resulting in interest expense savings.
Read Next: Trulieve Touts Third Consecutive Quarter Of Revenue Growth, Narrows Q2 Net Loss 97% YoY, Launches Cannabis Sales In Ohio
Price Action: Vireo Growth Inc. (VREOF) stock price increased by 5.83%, closing at $0.455050 on August 6.
These issues will be among the hot topics at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago this Oct. 8-9. Join us to get more insight into what the wave of weed legalization means for the future of investing in the industry. Hear directly from top executives, investors, advocates, and policymakers. Get your tickets now before prices go up by following this link.
Photo: AI-generated image.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Click on the image for more info.
Cannabis rescheduling seems to be right around the corner
Want to understand what this means for the future of the industry?
Hear directly for top executives, investors and policymakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, coming to Chicago this Oct. 8-9.
Get your tickets now before prices surge by following this link.