Cannabis Edibles Gone Wrong? High Flyer's Door Forcing Drama And Assault Force Emergency Landing

An American Airlines AAL flight from Seattle to Dallas was forced to make an unexpected landing in Salt Lake City due to a passenger’s erratic and violent behavior, according to federal prosecutors.

As per The Sacramento Bee, the passenger, Eric Nicholas Gapco, from Delanco, New Jersey, claimed he consumed "approximately ten marijuana edibles" before the flight.

Gapco's disruptive actions on July 18, began shortly after the flight took off. Refusing to remain in his seat, he attempted to occupy a flight attendant's seat and loudly propositioned another flight attendant for sex. He was also vaping, further disturbing the passengers and crew.

The situation escalated when Gapco locked himself in the airplane's bathroom and then tried to open the aircraft’s doors. He reportedly attempted to hand a bag of pills to another passenger. As his behavior became increasingly aggressive, the flight crew and several passengers had to restrain him with flexible restraints.

The flight was then diverted to Salt Lake City International Airport, where the 26-year-old Gapco was immediately taken into custody upon landing.

Despite being restrained, Gapco continued his erratic behavior at the airport, smashing the glass door of a holding cell. Authorities said that Gapco denied taking any illegal drugs or prescription medication.

However, he later said he consumed the marijuana edibles without knowing the THC content in each, according to a motion for his detention.

Legal Consequences

Gapco was indicted on July 31 on charges of interference with a flight crew and attempted damage to an aircraft. The U.S. Attorney's office confirmed that Gapco was also taken to a hospital for medical evaluation after his arrest, where he continued to be combative with medical staff and police officers, even spitting at an officer at one point.

As of his initial court appearance scheduled for August 1, Gapco's federal public defender has not responded to requests for comments. American Airlines has also not yet commented on the incident.

