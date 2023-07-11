Leader Of $13M Illegal Cannabis Operation Argues Federal Law Protects Him & More In Weed Chronicles

A 32-year-old woman who was traveling to Hong Kong from the U.S. was arrested with two bottles of CBD personal care products, 2.2 grams of ketamine and 10 syringes, reported Agence France Presse.

Hong Kong recently made CBD products illegal after finding that a third of them sold in the city contained traces of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, which is illegal in Hong Kong. Anyone found in possession of CBD could end up serving up to seven years in prison and paying fines of up to HJ$1 million ($127,000), while convictions of import, export, sales and production can render even harsher penalties.

The woman, whose nationality and name were not disclosed, was sentenced on Friday to two months imprisonment for two counts of drug possession and one count in connection to the syringes.

This is not the first CBD-related arrest since the ban went into effect. In February, Hong Kong authorities arrested a man for ordering CBD oils from Denmark.