Simone Biles Makes History In Paris, Snoop Dogg-Led Olympic Pin-Trading Frenzy Expected

Over the centuries, Olympics traditions linking sports and culture include the torch relay, the Olympic flame that's always lit, the Parade of Nations and the release of birds of peace, which dates back to the revived Olympics in 1896.

Who can forget one of the most stirring moments in Olympic history when Muhammad Ali lit the Olympic Torch at the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta Georgia?

Jumping ahead to the 2024 Paris Olympics, we've got another tradition taking the games by storm: pin trading.

Pin trading reportedly dates back to the 1896 Games in Athens when they were made out of cardboard and used to identify athletes and media — kind of like name tags.

The tradition has gone viral on TikTok this year so you know what that means.

Simone Biles Makes History: Pin-Trading Frenzy Expected

Some of the biggest celebrities in Paris have gotten in on the action this year, including Snoop Dogg and Simone Biles who made history Thursday by winning the gold in the individual all-around final, avid pin collectors are doubtless searching for their very own Biles pin, which feature her signature inside of a heart. Snoop is part of NBCUniversal's coverage of the Olympic Games.

Even Coco Gauff who lost Tuesday after getting into a tiff with an umpire, says her favorite pin is the one Snoop Dogg himself gave her, which features Snoop blowing smoke rings in the shape of the Olympics rings.

"Hey Mr. Snoop, thank you for this pin. This pin is the best pin that I've ever gotten. And I hope to see you at US Open, or maybe I hear you may come Wednesday, to come watch us play again. So, thank you for the pin, and I'll see you at the next one,” Gauffs said in a video.

Photo: Courtesy of Olympic Committee