Pete Davidson Reveals: 'All I Have Left is Weed' A Look Inside His Rehab Journey

Comedian Pete Davidson opened up about his recent rehab experience and ongoing use of marijuana during a stand-up show, “Pete Davidson: Rehab Tour,” on July 20.

Davidson shared that while he has overcome addictions to cocaine, ketamine and various pills, he still uses marijuana.

“I can't quit [weed] yet. It's all I have left,” the 30-year-old said, reported the Daily Mail. “I did coke and ketamine and f–king all the pills and all that s–t. All I have is weed left, so it's almost over, but I'm holding on for a little bit longer.”

Davidson sought treatment in June 2023 for PTSD and borderline personality disorder. Earlier that year, he faced legal issues after crashing his car into a house in Beverly Hills. He recounted the incident during his performance, admitting his decision to aim for the house.

"I saw the house and I was like, I don't think you could die if you hit a house. Usually in sitcoms they just go right through it," Davidson recalled. "So, I swerved and I aimed for the house and I actually hit the garage pretty good. Even at my worst, I'm pretty f–king spot on."

Following the crash, Davidson was not arrested, and authorities did not believe drugs or alcohol were involved. However, he was sentenced in July 2023 to 50 hours of community service, 12 hours of traffic school and a course at a morgue focusing on victims of reckless driving.

Reflecting on his sentencing, Davidson said, "I was like, ‘Can I just go to jail for a day? It seems like six weeks of work.'"

In September 2023, Davidson returned to stand-up, performing alongside John Mulaney and Jon Stewart. He joked about his “post-rehab glow” and revealed that he had been using ketamine for four years.

In December 2023, Davidson canceled two scheduled performances in New York City just hours before they were set to begin, with no specific reasons provided by the venue.

