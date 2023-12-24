Fans Baffled As Pete Davidson Abruptly Cancels All His Shows Until 2024

Loading... Loading...

Comedian Pete Davidson’s shows, which were scheduled to take place at the Beacon Theatre on Friday and Saturday, were both canceled, leaving fans wondering as to the reason behind the abrupt cancellation.

What Happened: The venue announced the cancellation on an Instagram story without providing a reason for the cancellation.

"Please be advised that the Pete Davidson performances scheduled to take place at the Beacon Theatre on Fri, Dec 22 and Sat, Dec 23 have been canceled," the theater wrote in the story.

According to a report from the Deadline, ticketholders received a mail hours before showtime alerting them to the cancelation and were subsequently refunded. Shows for the New Year in Pittsburgh have also been called, the report added.

The Walker Theatre in Chattanooga, where Davidson had an event scheduled for Dec. 30, and the Riverside Theatre in Milwaukee, where Davidson had a show on Jan. 4, have both notified on their websites that the shows have been canceled. The Walker Theatre pinned the cancellation down to ‘unforeseen circumstances.’

When Next Will Davidson Perform: As per Ticketmaster, Davidson’s next show is scheduled for Jan. 6 in Mashantucket. He had ten shows scheduled before that, all of which had been canceled.

Previously, the comedian and John Mulaney postponed two shows scheduled for a weekend in Maine in October owing to the mass shooting in Lewiston, People reported.

Davison is best known for his time as a cast member on NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ from 2014-2022.

Read Next: Netflix Has ‘Right Formula With Global Content Creation’: Why Analyst Is Bullish For Fourth Quarter Results

Image Via shutterstock