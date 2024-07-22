Passionate Pot Advocate In New Zealand Tells Jury To Jail Him As He Fights For His Right To Cultivate Cannabis

Loading... Loading...

When passion fuels our actions sometimes we can take things too far. Brian Thomas Borland, a 68-year-old marijuana enthusiast did just that when he told a jury to find him guilty of cannabis charges.

What happened: Borland, a well-known cannabis advocate in Northland, New Zealand was on a trial after police discovered two cannabis grow sites and about 100 plants, writes RNZ. He faced charges related to cannabis cultivation and dealing marijuana on two properties on separate occasions.

"You have no choice but to find me guilty, " he told the jury, arguing that "Everyone should have the right to grow their own cannabis if they wish."

He stressed the need for changes in the law."Why I took these actions was simply to defy the law."

After 11 minutes of deliberation, the jury reached a verdict: Guilty.

After all, the jury was following the law, and as lawyer Pablo Hambler said in a closing statement there was no question as the whether he broke the law. "You may be sympathetic towards his position but this is not a case of what the law should be or what Borland might like it to be," Hambler said. "The law of cultivating and selling it to other people is illegal."

50 Years In Cannabis, Not The First Charge

Borland faced charges, but didn't stop there. In January 2023, he launched a business and a Facebook page openly marketing the sale of cannabis and seeds. The police found 52 plants and more than 600 grams of cannabis, and he was charged. He then pleaded not guilty, saying the cannabis was meant for clients with medical needs.

Borland confirmed he’d been in the cannabis business for about 50 years, seven of which he spent in prison. This time, he used the closing statement to make a make a statement – opposition to cannabis laws.

"Not all our laws are fair and the judiciary has a moral and ethical obligation to ensure the laws they administer are fair and just. Cannabis laws are not fair and all they are doing are protecting medical companies that sell an inferior product," he told the jury.

The judge tried to reason with him, saying he understood his moral stand, but advised him to rethink how would it be to go to prison, especially as an older man. "It seems to be a waste of a life but it's entirely up to you, you seem to be making a martyr of yourself."

"I just have to do what I have to do," Borland said.

He is still waiting for the sentence.

Read more on RNZ.

Photo: Courtesy of H_Ko via Shutterstock