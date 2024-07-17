California Law Enforcement Agencies Seize Thousands Of Pounds Of Illegal Cannabis Near Two State Parks

Loading... Loading...

As part of an ongoing initiative to dismantle illegal cannabis operations in California’s state parks, law enforcement operations in Saddleback Butte State Park and Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park resulted in the destruction of thousands of illegal plants and the seizure of multiple firearms.

In a Tuesday press release, Governor Gavin Newsom‘s office reported that authorities eradicated more than 3,600 plants weighing approximately 9,600 pounds near Saddleback Butte State Park, in Antelope Valley. The operation also resulted in the recovery of eight firearms, including assault weapons and ghost guns.

In Tulare County, at Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park, authorities destroyed over 1,500 plants weighing about 3,750 pounds and seized six guns, including one ghost gun.

Unified Cannabis Enforcement Taskforce in Action

The operations were conducted jointly by the California Department of Parks and Recreation and the Governor's Unified Cannabis Enforcement Taskforce (UCETF). Comprised of law enforcement officials from various local, state and federal agencies, the UCETF carried out more than 256 search warrants since its creation in 2022, seizing more than $400 million in unlicensed cannabis and more than 400,000 plants.

Environmental, Community And Industry Protection Efforts

Armando Quintero, director of California State Parks, emphasized the importance of these actions. "The nation's largest state park system is responsible for protecting California's most valued natural and cultural resources. Preventing environmental damage from illegal cannabis cultivation and ensuring park safety are integral to our mission," Quintero stated.

Illegal cannabis cultivation often involves harmful pesticides and unregulated practices that contaminate local water sources and damage the environment. Newsom underscored the dual mission of the task force: protecting communities from the black market and supporting state's legal cannabis industry. "California's legal market produces billions of dollars for our state economy. We'll continue to support businesses doing it right by dismantling criminal operations undermining their success," the governor said.

Photo courtesy of California State Parks